Episode 61 of Lowrider Garage is more like a hydraulic pioneer roundtable as we sit down with some of the most influential hydraulic legends for an in-depth discussion. Our good friends, the Tovar Brothers, host an old school reunion with of some of the top hydraulic entrepreneurs from yesteryear, such as Limo Ralph of Rauls Hydraulics, Frank the “Mad Hopper,” J.R. Ortiz and the notorious” Rag Top” Ralph.

This once in a lifetime gathering of switch hitters brings out stories of the very best of the early days of trial and error, endless process of elimination, and mechanical testing of custom lowrider suspension components of every kind. Cylinders, pumps, valves, battery acid, gears, and oil leaks are spoken here as these hydraulic exhibition gladiators tested everything they possibly could in order to master their performance with zero tolerance either on the streets or at the shows when hopping contests first originated.

These guys were strong competitors back then, especially with each other, as they each had their own secret techniques that they never exposed until this sit down and tell all. Richard Luna from the Tradicionals Club House/diner is where this scene all takes place, so if you want to jump into a time machine and find out all bout lowrider hydraulics and where they evolved from, join us on Lowrider’s YouTube Channel, Facebook, or Instagram T.V. What goes up must come down if its lowriding, and it all goes down this Friday at 5pm PST!