“Take my right hand. A year from now, we’re gonna be somewhere. I don’t know where, but we’re gonna be somewhere better than now. You’re not going back to jail.”

Those are the words that forge the beginning of a genuine relationship and the words that you may hear coming from Jaime Constantino. As a community leader and advocate for the advancement of inner-city youth in Stockton, California, Jaime had a vision on how to connect with inner-city youth. His idea was to build a vehicle of expression that bridged the gap between the authorities and the youth and wanted to do it by building a lowrider-themed police car. He pitched the idea to the mayor of the city and once it was approved, it became clear that Jaime’s mission was to continue to expand his outreach efforts and do so in a manner that was unique and fresh.

As a former inmate, Jaime understands the tribulations of living a misguided lifestyle and now serves as the voice, the confidant, and the connection between city services and the kids that need a helping hand. He went from being a sinister to a saint and now has a story to tell, services to offer, and a vehicle of expression that serves as a symbol of hope and joy. You can view the full episode of this compelling piece on YouTube, so click on over to our “Roll Models” series because it’s a true story of how he turned his own tragedy into a triumphant mission to instill hope.