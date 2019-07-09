Every industry has its fair share of folks who get into the business just to turn a buck. Their existence is simply for profit, their passion half wielded and they do nothing more than profit off the hype and excitement. We call these folks culture vultures, and as fast as they appear, they soon disappear to reveal the true champions of the game.

On the flipside, there are those who are there to make a change. They are there to support and grow the culture they care about and they do it with a passion and perseverance that is unmatched. These are the true pioneers who forge the fires that harden the pathway and among those companies, Hoppos Hydraulics continues to be a mainstay of the lowrider industry.

Founded some 30 years ago in his parent’s garage in Walnut, California, Art Tuason is a craftsman who is passionate about hydraulics and custom suspension setups. Even when his father, who was a colonel and doctor, questioned his business path, it was something he had to pursue. Fast-forward to the present day and he has not only become a master of his craft, but the owner of an establishment which has become a household name. He’s the mastermind behind the suspension setups found in some of today’s top show cars and it’s a business which was grown in leaps and bounds for his dedication to customer service, reliability, attention to detail and a gift for continually improving the engineering behind his products and installs.

With a continual flow of products shipping worldwide, Art, his sons, and his team create products that support our lifestyle. And as 2020 approaches he promises to keep us all juiced, so head on over to our YouTube channel to scope out the latest episode of Roll Models because Art has plenty to share about where he’s been, how he did it, and where it’s all headed.