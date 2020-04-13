A diesel mechanic by trade, there was really nothing that could prepare Eddie Rodriguez for what he was about to try to fix, but his faith, family and perseverance would earn him the ultimate trophy: his Life.

In this episode of Roll Models, Eddie shares his triumphant journey that took him to hell and back. A heart-wrenching story that will strike a chord as he discusses the parallels between the reconstruction of his car and his life. His story is one that will offer hope and inspiration to anyone, especially those affected by a disease that takes the lives of nearly 10 million people a year.

In closing, there is no better way to end this story than with his own words, when Mr. Rodriguez says, “You do your part, and God will do his. So stay focused and don’t lose track of your dreams.”

