Your last name is more important than your first, and for good reason. A last name means you belong to a family, and with it you carry not only a family legacy but the traditions that come with it. For the select few, a last name reflects something much deeper – for the Tovars, their last name is synonymous with excellence in the world of lowriders and as a result, they are legends to our culture and a blessing to those who love to ride low with style.

In this episode of Roll Models, we feature Michael Tovar; a son, father, brother and living legend. With five siblings, Michael Tovar was only a year old when his father passed away, but his father left the family with the necessary tools to not only survive, but to create a legendary namesake to be proud of. “It was like we found gold when we started using those tools to build bicycles, go-karts and mini-bikes”, says Michael. “Growing up with my brothers with the lowrider scene, I copied their style. That’s the only style that I know. That’s the style I feel comfortable with, and that’s the style I’ll stick with for the rest of my life.”

In this true-to-life story, Michael shares a bit of history and gets into detail about the Tovar legacy and how they continue to stick together. He’s a great speaker with valuable insight, so head over to YouTube to check it out. It’s an inspiring piece dedicated to the scene and there’s no better way to end it than in the words of Michael when he says, “For us [lowriding] is not a hobby. It’s our life and we’re going to take this to the end until they take a nail and put it in our box. We don’t do it for a business, this is a lifestyle.”