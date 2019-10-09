The road to success is paved with failure and heartbreak and when you ask Derrick Perez, he will tell you that he knows this part of life all too well. Once a lost soul, Derrick has now transformed his life as a self-employed owner, operator and entrepreneur. Yet as he celebrates a new life driven by purpose and love, his success affords him the ability to give back to those in need and his charitable contributions are his simple way of giving back to the community and showing them that he’s in it for the long haul. In this episode of “Roll Models,” Mr. Perez gives us his advice for living a life filled with more gratitude and less attitude, and it’s a motivational piece that will show you that if you believe in a dream, it may come true, but if you believe in yourself, it will come true. So, don’t miss out on this episode of the Quaker State Lowrider “Roll Models, Season IV” episode because he shares a great story about why he also has a passion for lowriding, and there’s no better way to end this story than with the words of Mr. Perez himself when he says, “Don’t be afraid to ask for help and show them that you can do it.” Shoot on over to YouTube now and you’ll be pleasantly surprised because it’s another great episode that shows another side to lowriding and how we come together to make inspiration happen!