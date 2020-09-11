The color red, in its unlimited, various shades represents much of what the lowrider experience is all about. Strength, power, determination, passion—it’s all there, so it’s really no surprise that the color has found its way to countless custom lowrider builds. Whether it’s a topless Impala or pristine Bomb, it offers thousands of options that vary from the deepest Ruby Reds to almost glowing candy colors that have often been enhanced even further with custom flake, reworked with one-off artwork and highlighted with plenty of chrome over the years.

Scrolling back through our archives, it’s tough to pick just a handful as every feature build, along with the thousands of cars and trucks spotted at various shows over the years all have a story to tell. But rather than going on and on about this fan favorite color choice, we instead put together a huge gallery of lowriders, past and present, as a collection of eye candy for you to enjoy and appreciate.