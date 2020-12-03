Notorious for being the toughest paint color to care for and often the most frustrating to deal with, the color black, applied to a lowrider build, never lies. Every inaccuracy, imperfection or mild scratch is on display and much easier to spot when compared to lighter paint colors. Of course, when done right, and properly cared for, a deep black paintjob carries a presence like no other.

Often associated with negativity, black also carries power, strength, authority and sophistication, so it only makes sense that some of the cleanest lowrider builds you’re likely to see are covered in black with owners obsessively caring for the finish. We’ve put together a gallery of some of our favorites from features and car shows over the past 10 years. Enjoy!

