The latest episode of Lowrider Garage (#63) is enrolled in a House of Kolor custom paint class along with about twenty five top lowrider painters. Pablo from Kandy & Chrome, Coast One, Rapture Customs, Dre from Area 51, Jeff “El Jefe” Roberts, Eric of Este lado, Mario “Fleetwood Customs”, Jaime of Unique Customs, Rick Munoz the Muralist, and Kandies by Louie were but a few of the talented spray gun classmates who attended this bash.

House of Kolor Representatives, Steve Burk and Gil Daniels collaborated with Daniels Kreations to host this 101 custom paint class and together with a bunch of “A” students, everyone was brought up to date on the ever-changing and innovative House of Kolor brand products. Though most of the experienced painters are very much familiar with most of the brand’s iconic products, just about everyone learned something, even with each one having their own technique or way of custom painting.

After the instructors introduced the entire line of HOK candies, pearls, and base materials, it was time for everyone to each take a skateboard template and mask up their own design of choice with a multitude of HOK paint colors on hand for unlimited use. From the worktables, it was on to the spray booth to begin the spraying of Kool Kolors, all the way up to the final clear coat. You will have to view this video to witness many of the painters discussing their craft and sharing stories of their paint experiences and techniques along with their final creative works of art . Steve and Gil of House of Kolor were more than helpful as they educated, demonstrated, and counseled everyone about the latest and greatest HOK materials.

Custom paint products and materials become easier to apply every day with the industries latest technology but before you spray, you need to read the directions on the can, have a little patience, and you must love what you’re doing. There was a lot of class in this paint bash, and you can enroll yourself just as well this Friday on our You Tube channel, Facebook, or Instagram T.V., as the episode airs on all three platforms at 5pm PST!