Lowrider Garage visited the man cave or, museum if you will, of master pinstriper Ron Hernandez in Glendale, Arizona. Ron has been pinstriping for over forty years now, a craft he dove into after taking his own ride to have it striped but couldn’t afford the asking price. He saw what that artist’s paints and brushes looked like and he went out to buy his own supplies and began his practice. Forty years later, he has one hell of a story to tell about the art of decorating and enhancing paint jobs, especially Lowriders.

Dare to be Different

Pinstripers work hard to hone their craft, and each presents their own sort of style so that they can stand out from the rest. They do take a certain flair or style from each other’s work, they then add it all up and the come out with their own unique style that everyone in the custom world can identify. Another cool thing is that many well know, legendary pinstripers become sort of a fraternity so to speak, where they trade each other’s artwork. Ron has a collection of various striping artists creations hanging from his own personal shop, which is actually his garage turned museum.

Respect Among Peers

Pinstripers from everywhere, like Jeff Styles, Danny D, Cisneros, Moises out of New Mexico, Bugs Auto Art, and Butcher, to name a few, are exhibited all over his personal sanctuary. Each artist has their own style, flair, and personality of multi color scroll work, leafing and lettering designs, and each rendering is another story in and of itself. You’ll witness all of this yourselves on this episode of Lowrider Garage as we visit the renaissance world of pinstriping and creative art work expressed on just about every Lowrider out there today. View the full interview and tour right here:

Lowrider Garage Continues

Just a reminder, we put together Lowrider Garage videos a few times a month and you can find current and previous episodes on the Lowrider YouTube channel, as well as our Facebook and Instagram T.V. outlets. They always air at 5pm PST, and we announce them a day prior to keep you informed, so make sure you’re following us on social media. Up next we’ll showcase the Techniques “Cinco De Mayo” Fest, thee Intruders car club, who are one of the biggest and longest established clubs in Az, Lux Detailing (101) in car care, The Tovars – Hydraulic Pioneers featuring-“Rag Top” Ralph, the Mad Hopper, Raul’s Hydraulics, and a whole lot more! Thanks for all your support and we will see you all soon at a Lowrider Show near you!