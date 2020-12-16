The Lowrider Garage Video Series cruised on over to check out the bomb life of Classic Dreams Car Club. This club was established just over forty years ago and though they have their club represented by eleven different regions all the way to San Antonio, Texas, they wish not to identify themselves as chapters, but as one classic family.

Lowrider “Roll Model” and Special Needs Teacher Danny “Abby” Rodriguez is the man with the plan, and he has a lot to put into perspective when it comes to the Lowriding bomb Life. His Father always talked to him about the lessons of life while growing up, but the one that stood out the most was that “It didn’t matter how good looking or what condition the car is sometimes, what’s most important is getting the family inside and going for a ride.” Those lessons and memories are everlasting and bring out the patience, empathy and passion he practices and preaches among the entire Classic Dreams family.

More on Danny “Abby” Rodriguez

Lowrider Roll Models Ep. 27

No matter where they fly their club’s proud plaque, they can be seen cruising around in automobiles from the 30’s, 40’s and early 50’s era. Let’s go into the past and learn some history this coming Friday at 5pm PST on Instagram Tv, Facebook and Lowrider.com. See you then everybody and stay classic!