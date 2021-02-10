The next Lowrider Garage episode takes place in Southgate, Ca, where we visit the last original clothing Store; Greenspan’s. The family owned and operated quality clothing business was established way back in 1928 and to this day, they specialize in styles from the 1940s to the 70s. Their Historic corner building stacked to the ceiling with quality name brands, including Pendleton and Stacey Adams Shoes.

Many car clubs shop at Greenspan’s for their exclusive style of wool jackets and Ben Davis garage-style shirts. They’ve served as a part of the lowrider culture as they have kept everyone dressed in traditional styling for generations. People come to visit this historic place from all over the world and that includes celebrities. It could be said that Greenspan’s could charge just for admission to enter their historic, nostalgic place.

While we’re on the subject of classic eras of clothing, the Tovar family cruised on over to do some shopping with their classic-era automobiles and they laid them out in front on display as well. The place became a “shop and show” type of event and we were there to capture it all from the inside-out.

We stopped by Greenspan’s 5 years ago for a visit:

2016 visit

Cruise with us as we take a trip to the past, and we go down the long aisles of quality brand clothing, hats, and shoes, this Friday on our Instagram T.V., Facebook and our YouTube channel for another segment of the Lowrider Garage series.

For all your classic clothing needs, visit greenspansstore.com or go on tour at 3505 Tweedy Blvd South Gate, Ca 90228. Call 1(323) 566-6964 and tell them you saw it all on Lowrider!