The Lowrider Garage Video Series takes a trip down memory lane and re-visits some of our most memorable segments of 2020. Garages, parks, club houses and front yards were just some of the distant and different location backdrops that showcased what the lowrider artistry and culture is all about.

Lowrider car clubs represent the city or towns they live in and every club has their own flair and style including their chapters! Decades of tradition and passion continue to influence the movement and the best part of it all is that families are more involved and play a major role in this obsession.

We picked out Ten Episodes of the past year and took a few minutes of highlights from each one to blend together into a video collage.

So let’s turn around and head back to revisit our tour of the Tovars, Frisco’s Finest from across the Golden Gate Bridge, the Uniques from the O.C., and the Klique Club House in Arizona, to name a few. Flash Back Friday happens on InstagramTv, Facebook, and Lowrider.com this Friday, 5pm PST. Hope you enjoy, please be safe, and take good care out there everybody.