A very “Detailed” Lowrider Garage is headed your way this Friday when we visit the Resto – Custom Body Shop of Daniels Kreations in Montclair, Ca. From the frame, all the way up to the final polish, we get an intense look at what it takes to own a lowrider work of art. Daniels Creations is an in house operation where murals, pin-striping, and of course, beautiful paint jobs happen.

Skills on Display

The craftsmanship is in the detail work and that comes full circle in the final color sand and buffed out finish. Quality materials, skilled labor, passion, not to mention plenty of money and time are all a part of the investment. Without the ultimate TLC demonstrated on a clearcoat finish, the hard work would all be for not. You’ll see that proven by LUX Detail, who is also a resident at Daniel’s place, and he puts on a show for everyone as he gives us a lecture in the hard labor and procedures of color sanding down flat the material build ups that produce orange peel.

Show & Tell

There are many types of sandpaper grits used to remove orange peel, but Lux prefers to start off from 600 and eventually work his way up to 3000 grit. The lessons don’t stop there, either, as he brings out all of his latest hardware, tools, and his own personal brand of car polish products. He’s got a complete arsenal, plus years of experience that he will share with everyone.

Class is in Session

This is a 101 class about how to make your custom paint job double itself in value. Catch it all tomorrow at 5pm PST on the Lowrider YouTube channel, Facebook page, or Instagram TV. Thank you Everybody!!!

We Want to Feature Your Club

Also, the Lowrider Super Shows for 2021 will be making Tour Stops in Colorado Springs, Albuquerque, Scottsdale, Houston, and Kansas. So, if you belong to a club, or if you have a shop or cool hang out that you think deserves to be added to our Lowrider Garage series, let us know by reaching out to me at joeray@lowrider.network