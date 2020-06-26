The Lowrider Garage video series headed down south to San Diego, California, for a visit to the custom paint & pinstripe world of “new school” artist Jonathan Mercado. Check out this video episode and you’ll find that this young talent has old school values. He has a whole lot of respect for the elders before him and knows his history when it comes to Lowrider custom paint. We also visited with one of his painting mentors, Sal Manzano, as well. Check out our full conversation and video coverage right here: