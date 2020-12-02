This week’s Lowrider Garage series visits the luxury style of lowrider Cadillacs. There is no other place on earth that knows De Ville, D Elegance, Fleetwood Brougham or Le Cabriolet like “Cadillac Mike” in Orange County, Ca. Mike Lopez Jr is obsessed with Cadillacs and their exclusive overloads of accessories.

He knows so much about these land yachts you almost wonder if he clocked in at the GM assembly plants back in the day. Since the inception of the Cadillac Coupe De Ville model, which fit in with the lowrider style going back to 1977, Mike has a few warehouses full of authentic, quality parts to restore body styles up until the ’96 Big Body 4 -doors. Castle grilles, Euro kits and stainless rocker moldings are just a part of the madness that Mike has in his collection.

He operates an in-house business that can restore or customize Cads from the frame on up. He is there to assist you with your desired Cadillac build of choice, but only as long as it becomes a Lowrider in the end. Cadillac Connect is the name of Mikes business and he caters to all who like looking over a long hood that with that Cadillac crest sitting on top at the very end. Lowrider Garage had the chance to go into Wikipedia mode to better understand Cadillacs, the difference between them and why they’re separated in class from all other GM makes and models. Instagram T.V., Facebook, and Lowrider.com is where we will be Cadillacking it this Friday, once again.

Thanks to all out there for your support and remember; though many of us might like other makes and models more, we all ride in a Cadillac one day or another, so check this episode extravaganza out.

More Info on Cadillac Mike’s Operation:

