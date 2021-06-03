The traveling Lowrider Garage series was in Avondale, Arizona, recently to visit with one of the original, longest running, and largest car clubs established in Arizona way back in 1975. The Intruders were founded by Carlos Zarate and he was the clubs very first leader, while today, Jimmy Arbizu has taken over the reins, and for the past 17 years, he runs a tight ship of about sixty members that proudly fly their plaque and colors on their back.

The Intruders came up with their name from the popular Soul music group from the 60’s and 70’s and they also have their own greatest hits, so to speak, as they’ll take us on tour to showcase their 47-year year history with archived memorabilia hanging from Jimmy’s Garage, some good old stories to tell, and about 40 rides displayed on the driveway and huge front yard.

Jimmy has a home that consists of a strong foundation and upbringing, and it reflects on all of the members and their families as well. This complete family affair all started when Jimmy and his father would build cars together at his father’s house. They ran out of room to build cars as a father and son team, so they extended the garage to allow for more great building memories that are reminisced every day. Even though Jimmy’s Dad has long since passed, this father and son bond and relationship has a respectful influence among all of the members.

Though we dropped by to visit them during the week, this club was still able to round up enough cars, trucks, and bombs to bust out with a residential car show. You can experience this event for yourselves when episode 59 airs Friday at 5pm on our YouTube channel, IGTV, and Facebook page. Take care everyone and thanks for being here!