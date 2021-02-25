Born in the streets of Los Angeles back in ’76, John “Cudda” Patrick created the name “Individuals.” He envisioned every member representing their own individual self and multiplying together as a car club of individuals. 45 Years later, John and Charles Clayton are the leaders responsible for this enduring and legendary car club that is now established all over the U.S., Canada and Japan. The pyramid designed plaque and their black and gold colors are recognized all over the world, with close to 30 Chapters from the San Fernando Valley, Phoenix, El Paso Oklahoma, Atlanta, New Jersey and New York, to name just a few.

Individuals C.C. will be celebrating their 45th Anniversary this year, so you can imagine the magnitude of miles that will be traveled by each and every full-fledged member to attend this milestone extravaganza when it takes place. They have been built from a solid foundation with strong leadership that has endured the test of time and their membership has multiplied. The Individuals pride themselves with a diverse membership that only recognizes color by the Black and Gold they so proudly wear.

Lowrider Garage captured the Individuals chapter up in San Jose, California for episode # 50. Check out these Individuals and see how they roll and what they roll in, because as we all know, they have quantities, but they roll around in quality, as well. Another Lowrider Garage segment is headed your way as always, Friday at 5pm PST on our Instagram, Facebook and YouTube channels!

Thank you everyone for your continued and faithful support. God Bless!