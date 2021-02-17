The Lowrider Garage series travelled up to beautiful Northern California to visit with the historical lowriding culture that was, still is, and always will be, San Jose. We can’t forget how the pioneering businesses of Andy & Ottos Hydraulics and Zenith Wire Wheels helped install and mount the heart and soul accessories that identified what Story & King Blvd. were made for.

The very first Lowrider Happenings took place at the Santa Clara Fairgrounds, which showcased many of the huge, now traditional car clubs like Low Creations, New Style and Low Conspiracy. Lowrider Magazine was also born and raised there as well. San Jose is one of the most important Landmarks in our history and there can never be enough said about the tradition and influence it has portrayed across the lowrider world. To visit and reminisce what was happening back in those days, and how it came this far is almost beyond explanation.

We met up with Low Conspiracy a decade ago:

https://www.lowrider.com/lifestyle/1009-lrmp-low-conspiracy-car-club-san-jose/

So, we visited with one of the car clubs that conspired together from back in their high school days to tell us what it was like, how it’s changed and most importantly, they’ll try to explain how it all came this far. Since 1977, the Low Conspiracy car club has cruised through it all and they will be the hosts of this episode as they become the latest (# 49) in our Lowrider Garage series to tell their very exclusive story about life and good times lowriding in San Jose. Catch it all on our Instagram TV, Facebook, and our YouTube this Friday. Stay safe & stay well my friends!