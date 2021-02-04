The Lowrider Video Series grabbed an E-ticket and went on a tour of a lowrider factory where frame-off restorations as well as full blown exotic customs happen. There are at least six different shops within the compound that are departments or phases of different types of car build categories. From mild to wild, Luis Mirandas Customs of Phoenix, Arizona, owns this one-stop shop which caters to lowrider dream car customers.

This lowriding legend has many talents as well as being considered a history teacher in the old and new school classes of lowrider styling. He takes us on a nostalgic tour throughout his fantasy world of lowrider creations, parts and collectable accessories.

His artistry in painting, body work, upholstery and body mod styling, along with his passion to build dream cars for his customers makes Luis Miranda a rich man. Not so much rich in terms of his bank account but very rich from his heart and soul.

Look back to last year’s visit to the one-stop custom shop:

Mirandas Customs visit 2020

If you can dream it, he can build it or he’s probably done that already. Check out this one-off factory tour and experience the passion of metal rolling. Tune in to Lowrider Magazine’s Instagram TV, Facebook or our YouTube channel this Friday at 5pm PST for the next episode of Lowrider Garage. Thank you for the support, everyone!