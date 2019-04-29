When it comes to the affection we have for custom paint and the many multicolors and effects there are with special mixes of candies, pearls, and flakes, there is that euphoria that kind of takes us over. We get ridiculously excited over a certain color. The best part is choosing other colors that will also complement that main color we are shooting for. There is no better time in a project build than the time when we are about to have our rides painted. Though it always crosses our minds, don’t we all wish we could paint them ourselves, too? It takes patience, practice, trial and error, but most of all you have to be taught the tricks of the trade.

PPG, the well-known leader in quality custom paint products, offers training classes at their various facilities. Lowrider magazine is always invited to their Lowrider Custom Paint Courses that they have throughout the year. Just like going back to school we visited PPG’s training facility in Ontario, California, where renowned painter/artist Paul Stol and his trusty sidekick, Frank Ramos, were teaching a group of student painters the art of custom paint. Pete “Hot Dog” Finlan also made a special guest appearance in his appreciation to Paul, PPG, and the love he likes to share of his experience with lowrider custom paint styling.

There is so much to learn from these classes because paint products are constantly changing. PPG has many different types of training classes that include airbrushing techniques, lowrider design instruction, and automotive restoration seminars. All are designed to keep PPG customers at the leading edge of industry developments, design trends, and paint techniques. The airbrushing course provides instruction on types of airbrush equipment and techniques used to create special effects, such as chrome, granite, woodgrain, and metal effects. Lowrider design covers trends in paint schemes, colors, and techniques for creating special effects, such as tape shading and lace painting. Restoration seminars address the challenges involved in the automotive restoration process. Topics highlight PPG techniques and products for successfully prepping and painting bare metal, blasted steel, plastic parts, and body filler. Comprehensive instruction in custom painting courses also covers surface preparation, the selection and proper use of the PPG undercoats, topcoats, and clearcoats for different types of projects, and paint application best practices. Custom classes focus on several PPG brands, including the Vibrance Collection products and their compatibility with PPG solvent-borne and waterborne offerings, like the Deltron and Envirobase High Performance systems.

To learn more about PPG training classes, specific course descriptions, dates, locations, and registration instructions, visit us.ppgrefinish.com/training or call (800) 647-6050. Early registration is encouraged; classes fill quickly.

Students attending the Lowrider Designs course will learn:

Proper techniques for spraying Vibrance Collection custom finishes and candy paints using the Radiance II system over Ditzler Big Flake bold metal flake colors

Proper techniques for applying metalflake

Color composition using various combinations

Design layout and taping techniques

Tape shading, fading, and blending candy colors

Using clearcoats to fill paint edges and metalflake

There is a course available in Envirobase High Performance waterborne basecoat.