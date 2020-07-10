Recently, the Lowrider Garage showcased a multi-tasking shop where everything from bodywork, paint and one-off murals, to intricate engraving and bodies on rotisseries happen regularly. Daniels Creations has been around for more than 30 years and has plenty of experience in proper management that also helps his one-stop shop complete any project within a reasonable amount of time.

More bodywork features from Lowrider:

A look at PPG’s Vibrance Collection flake

DIY paint projects

This is a Body Shop 101 episode for anyone looking to take their ride to a shop, as you will get a better perspective from the inside looking out on what you should look for before you drop off your classic at any shop. There are plenty of helpful tips in this episode that will help you to refrain from all those pyramid scheme shady shops waiting to take your hard-earned deposit.

Check out this recently aired Lowrider Garage Series – Daniels Creations # 17, before you have to retain a lawyer. Available right now on our Instagram TV, Facebook and our website.