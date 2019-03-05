Lowriding is about longevity. It’s what our lifestyle is based upon. When it comes to any form of car customization, well, there are only a few categories that stay genuine to specific eras of cars and we are one of them. That said, the 1964 Impala has long been synonymous with lowriding. With its sleek lines, prominent grilles, and distinct round taillights, the Impala marque is a timeless classic deserving of its rich heritage.

By now, it should also come as no surprise that the Impala has graced more than its fair share of Lowrider magazine covers, and this one here is yet another great example of why. Dipped in candy Brandywine and accented with silver, silver flake, and silver leafing, this classic Impala is a modern-day masterpiece filled with artistry and custom metal touches.

On the flipside, other cars of the era may not have gained the mass appeal of the Impala, yet they still have a small but strong and loyal following. One of those cars is the 1975 Pontiac Grand Prix featured in this issue. With a unique body style utilizing the A-body Colonnade pillared hardtop and frameless glass door, it has a distinct V-shaped nosecone that tapers off in the back to a mild boattail. Parked in dim light—and from afar—the stylization of the car is so intense that it would be hard to tell if the car was coming or going. As for me, well, you already know I’ve been a fan of long luxury cars and the Grand Prix in T-Top’s has to be one of the top five lowrider model designs ever. So be sure to check out this dynamic look of a ride and see why they favorably dominated the streets back in the days!

Also, we’ve got some “history in the making”—the very first all-women’s bomb club registered in Phoenix. Tired of being sidelined, they wanted to make their mark with authority, motivation, opportunity, and this story of empowerment is one that sets a great example.

While we’re on the topic of empowerment, our next episode of Roll Models is one that is both powerful and inspiring. In this episode, we uncover the journey of an 11-year-old cancer patient fighting to increase awareness while spreading positivity in what could be referred to as the fight for his life. It’s a heart-wrenching story that shows the power of determination, and as he takes his fight to social media he’s not only winning the battle but winning over the hearts of thousands of supporters who are there by his side. So please support our young hero and keep him and all our Roll Models in your prayers as they guide us through their trials and tribulations and make their way through this thing we call life.

In the end, life isn’t about what you’ve accumulated but more about what you have left behind, and the most precious things we can leave are the memories, stories, and empowerment that help people gain control over their lives. So let’s do our part and help make it a life living for.

Respectfully,

Joe Ray

Editor-in-Chief