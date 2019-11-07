As our automotive builds continue to advance, so too has the attention to detail. And nothing adds more detail than billet accessories. Lokar Performance Products continues to roll out a variety of bolt on products, including engine dip sticks, shifters and hood hinges. While visiting their booth at this year’s SEMA convention, we were greeted by a whole new lineup of billet dash knobs and bezels, pedal pads and LS vintage spark plug wires for that cool retro look. While shifters have become their mainstay, their extensive catalog continues to produce parts that can be found throughout the entire vehicle.