You can’t unlearn a skill or trade. Sure, you may get rusty or need a little warm-up if you don’t consistently use it, but at the end of the day skillsets become part of your being. That said, L.A. Trade Tech College (LATTC) offers a great program for autobody if you’re looking for a career change or simply want to spare yourself the hassle of dealing with body shops that love to make you beg and plead to get your car done.

The LATTC Automotive Collision Repair program is designed for students or enthusiasts who want to further develop their skills. Classes are a combination of classroom instruction coupled with hands-on training where students learn the principles and methods behind collision repair.

Among the skills you will learn: Welding procedures, diagnostic and repair procedures, body part alignment processes, metal finishing/shrinking/filling techniques, autobody electrical wiring systems, body section replacement and structural sectioning practices, body damage estimating techniques, autobody construction methods, paint color application skills, and body shop practices.

By fulfilling the program requirements, students become proficient in a variety of automotive collision techniques and will have the knowledge and skills necessary to maintain, repair, and diagnose body and fender repairs. They will be proficient at all aspects of preparation and painting, including computerized mixing and matching, damage estimation, creating computerized reports, and digital imaging. Students who complete this degree will be able to perform jobs as estimators and service managers equipped to repair problems occurring in automotive collision systems.

Upon completion of the degree/certificate program, students are able to:

Identify different types of vehicle frame types, components, and structure chemistries and outline the procedures of repair on the various materials.

Demonstrate efficiency in the use of various paints, primers, sealers, and the tools required to complete collision repairs on a vehicle using the latest trade proficiencies.

Use the various computer software available to create collision repair estimates in accordance to the latest industry standards, including ASE and I-CAR training.

Learn about the advancement of new materials and technologies used in today’s vehicles. Students in this industry learn the technology needed to replace or repair body panels, straighten and repair frame damage, sand and paint vehicles, replace plastic interior and trim panels, and a lot more.

In all, this class offers a learning experience that pays itself off while giving you a chance to not only indulge in a skilled trade but an opportunity to even change occupation or open your own business. Without autobody repair and refinishing technicians, the world of cars—especially custom cars—would be an unsightly scene. So transform your wreck into an artpiece and leave the fate of all your repairs and customizations in your own hands.

Since its inception, the program has been top ranked as one of the best in Los Angeles and it is not only supported by Lowrider magazine but also Axalta Coating Systems. As the proud sponsor of Lowrider’s “Paint Tip of the Month,” Axalta remains the go-to paint for lowriders and hot rods and the love is reciprocal. Axalta not only supports our movement, but they support programs such as the one at L.A. Trade Tech College. It is their belief and understanding that they must help the youth, as well as the next generation of painters, and as continued supporters of the L.A. Trade Tech program, it’s proof that they put their money where the paint is.

For more information on L.A. Trade Tech’s program please visit them online.