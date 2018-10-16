A lowrider doesn’t make the man, it’s the other way around. In its simplest form, a lowrider (or any car for that matter) is an extension of an owner’s personality and a resume of his creative vision. Some are never recognized, others are soon forgotten, but then there are those special builds that become place markers in time and historical monuments of car culture, and this month’s cover car is all that and more.

You see, this isn’t just any average 1981 Cadillac Coupe De Ville. This isn’t just another lowrider on laces. This is lowrider that embodies the evolutionary spirit of lowriding and a vehicle that represents not only one of the largest and most recognized car clubs to date, but also an iconic figure in lowriding.

That club is USO and the figure is Kita Lealao.

Kita’s contributions to the game are lengthy, and as a way to pay him back his car club got together and dedicated this build to him in his honor. It’s an incredible transformation, and definitely a sight to see, but far beyond what it looks like is what it stands for. You see, I’ve always said that lowriding is a family affair and a culture built on respect and camaraderie and this build is yet another great example of just that. So I tip my hat to USO for their collective efforts and I commend Kita for creating and maintaining a historic club.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico’s old town museum district became the latest Quaker State/Lowrider Meat Up, and once again there were plenty of sizzling grills and of course classic grilles as well staged throughout Tiguex Park. Meat Ups are a celebration that promotes the wonderful traditions, friendships, and foods of the Lowrider community and demonstrate what our culture is all about. Though there are plenty of local car clubs, family, friends, and pit master chefs at these special picnic-type festivals, the past Meat Ups in Bakersfield, Las Vegas, and now Albuquerque bring out that “one club one family” atmosphere. Everyone comes together to share food, recipes, listen to music, kids playing with other kids, guys talking cars, prizes, giveaways, videos, live posts, and all. It just can’t get better than this and we are hoping to expand our traveling roadshow to cover and support other annual events as well across the country next year. El Paso is next on the map and with all of the support we have from our believers at Quaker State Motor Oil and Shell Lubricants, maybe the GPS system in the Lowrider Rig and trailer will guide us to your annual gathering and destination.

From doctors and lawyers to CFOs and firefighters, Lowrider Roll Models is a compelling online documentary series that is changing the face of the lowriding community by sharing the inspiring stories of these unexpected heroes while celebrating their passion for this often-misrepresented car culture. In this issue, don’t miss out on a sneak peak of our latest episode of Roll Models. This time around we’ve got an inspiring story about Luis Mejia, a former gang member turned Oscar- and Emmy-nominated director. He’s got a great story that is sure to inspire.

As always many thanks for tuning in.

Respectfully,

Joe Ray