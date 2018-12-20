When it comes to hydraulic lifts, we have all shared some extraordinary stories of the up-and-down trials and tribulations. From blown hoses, bent cylinder shafts, oil-stained driveways, fried armatures, and destroyed pump heads, like battery acid on clothes, those nightmares still eat away at us.

Since 1989, lowrider hydraulics, for the most part, have just about been perfected, thanks to the 30 years Hoppo’s Custom Suspension Works has committed to custom vehicle suspensions. Their hydraulic and air suspension superstore, located in Ontario, California, has expanded over the years because of the quality parts, technical support, and master installations they have produced. They also have a full-blown, in-house CNC machine shop that manufactures innovative quality products and parts. They also redesign and wrap frames and arms, as you can see here.

Art Tuason and sons, along with his longtime and devoted crew, have specialized in perfecting hydraulic suspension components to make things simpler to bolt down and connect so that the over-the-counter customer can install a complete setup on their own. If you have a chance to visit this lowrider hydro hobby store you will see a huge inventory of switches, cables, Optima batteries, solenoids, check valves, coils, cups, cylinders, dumps, pumps, hoses cut to your size, slow downs, and one-off custom-designed setups that are almost plug-and-play. Here in this shop tour segment are just a few custom and chrome base stand show setups that they have on display in the store’s showroom that also come hard-lined.

For an award-winning car show setup, it doesn’t get better than this because after you hook up your front and back hoses and some wiring to the dumps, all you need is an upholsterer to wrap some leather on panels to win a best show hydros or trunk display! The guys at Hoppo’s will work within your budget to build you a setup of your basic needs or wildest dreams.

In our next article stay tuned as we go from the showroom, past the employee’s sign, and enter the rear of the shop’s install area to bring you the basic step-by-step of a hydraulic 101 install.