A proper display requires almost as much effort, work and creativity as the build itself. Just ask Cesar Lozano who showcased the most era correct display. He used a 1963 dealership announcement material catalog as a guide to find what pieces he wanted. The only problem was that he couldn’t just place an order over the phone. Cesar had to hunt down the pieces by flying to swap meets all across the country. He was able to locate countless items such as the Showtime ’63 banner, On-The-Car ribbon kit, Salesman Showtime set, color chart and many more pieces. To top it off, his display border had a dozen clear plexiglass boxes with rare 1963 accessories. Hats off to Cesar for a historic and unforgettable display.