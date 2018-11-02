“Helldorado” breaks out on full display at the Shell Pioneering Booth, Car Display & Stage at SEMA 2018. The Quaker State/LOWRIDER Roll Model Series is well represented proudly by Season One Episode 12’s LOWRIDER Editor Joe Ray and his 1968 full-custom Cadillac Eldorado! Long, sleek, and slammed to the floor, this beauty grabbed plenty of attraction just like the famous series itself, which is now in its third season.
Helldorado In The LOWRIDER Roll Models Shell Pioneering Booth #MTSEMA18
Load Next Article