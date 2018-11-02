“Helldorado” breaks out on full display at the Shell Pioneering Booth, Car Display & Stage at SEMA 2018. The Quaker State/LOWRIDER Roll Model Series is well represented proudly by Season One Episode 12’s LOWRIDER Editor Joe Ray and his 1968 full-custom Cadillac Eldorado! Long, sleek, and slammed to the floor, this beauty grabbed plenty of attraction just like the famous series itself, which is now in its third season.