For most builds, it’s the paint and interior that get all the glory. But within the chassis and levels of clear coat lie layer after layer of various components that ultimately help shape what the final product will look like. And some of those layers even affect the way that build will sound. As we visit the Dynamat’s booth at the 2019 SEMA convention, we are reminded how important this paper-thin aluminum layer is. If you’ve ever owned or driven any classic vehicle, I don’t have to remind you how extra hot those summers can get in your car after cruising. Or how much vibration noise these classic cars can create. Dynamat can directly impact both. It can be easily cut and applied to most any surface and will immediately impact your vehicles vibration shatter. Don’t believe us? Just stop by their booth and hear the difference for yourself.