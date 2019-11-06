For what seems decades, Dakota Digital has been at the forefront of electronic vehicle instruments. Their illuminated control systems have long become a “must” on any lowrider build. At this year’s SEMA show, we visited with Dakota Digital to see what the future holds for this must-have accessory. Their American-made lineup continues to evolve as more vehicles have been added to their “direct fit” dash panels. Their universal slim line instruments bezels are a great fit for any lowrider looking for a sleek custom dashboard. Or if it’s a 55-57 that you’re looking to upgrade, their Chevy HDX direct-fit with back lit face and light up needles will surely get everyone’s attention at any carshow. Just like our lowriders have continued to progress, so has the technology of these digital instrument clusters. We can’t wait to see what they bring us next year.