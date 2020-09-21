Recently, we put together a story with very few words and plenty of images as we gathered almost 100 custom red lowrider builds for you to view (red lowriders gallery here) and we’ve done it again, this time using blue as the focal point.

Often associated with calming, stability, loyalty and confidence, the primary color has long served as a staple in lowrider culture from the very early days and remains one of the most popular paint choices. With that said, we give you another gallery packed with eye candy.

Still need more blue lowriders? Here are 2 more feature cars:

’83 Lincoln Mark VI

’59 Impala convertible