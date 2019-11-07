While the SEMA convention offers a multitude of custom and aftermarket accessories for just about any vehicle, Custom Autosound reminds us that it’s that authentic classic style that made most of us fall in love with these late model vehicles. Obviously, the technology has long since become antiquated. But Custom Autosound has proven you can have the best of both worlds. Their fully functioning slide bar radios also feature inputs for satellite radio, USB input and of course, a dock for your phone. Their easy to install kick panels and their dual voice coil speakers are the perfect replacement for those original mono speakers. While the battle of “custom versus original” will always be debated, Custom Autosound has just tipped the scales in favor of those nostalgia driven builds.