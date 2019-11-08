We can all agree that the 5/20 tire is, hands down, one of the most iconic tires ever produce. It has long become the go-to tire for any self-respecting lowrider. It’s scarcity however, lead a few manufactures to attempt and revive this beloved tire. Now in its second year of production, Coker tire has emerged at the forefront of this movement. Not only did Coker breathe new life into our cherished tires. They actually improved them. The new Premium Sport 5/20 tire now features an unprecedented 8 ply rating along with a nominal whitewall relocation, which in my opinion, makes it that much easier to keep those white walls looking fresh. Don’t believe me? Just take a look at all the cars at SEMA with brand new Coker tires wrapped around their wheels.