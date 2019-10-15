I don’t know about you guys but having an amphibious car has always been on my bucket list—albeit at the bottom of the list. I can probably blame James Bond for giving me hopes of driving a wedge shaped car into the water but imagine trying to skate across a lake in a 1 and 1/2 ton Jeep equipped with paddle tires, a 600 hp small block V8, and a 200 hp shot of Nitrous Oxide. Well you don’t have to imagine what that would look like (or if it’s even possible) because the gents at Top Gear put it to the test and you can see the results by clicking here.

While doing another Sunday binge watch of Top Gear, it got me wondering why they’ve never used a lowrider in their show. For me personally, I think lowriding has plenty to share in terms of entertainment, and the amount of engineering that goes into each of our cars is remarkable, and needs to be highlighted by other avenues of car culture because it would bring an increased awareness to what we do. Take for instance hydraulics and hoppers, it would be cool to measure the amount of stress the frames take on a solid gas hop. It would also be interesting to put wire wheels to the test to see just how much weight they can take—and I’ll bet it’s a lot because they hold up our not only our 3,000+ lb. vehicles but the additional weight of the batteries, chrome, paint and all the other accessories we have.

Ok now that I’m done with that random thought, another episode of Top Gear had a van converted into a hovercraft and I’m jealous. As zany and outrageous as some episodes can be, I can’t help but get lost in episodes of Top Gear and I know I’ve been raving about it for the last few weeks, but these shows get my blood pumping and always leave me wondering how we could grow the lowrider market in a more unique way. It’s only a matter of time before we start incorporating some of these random thoughts into our own shows (that’s if the budget permits) but for now, I’ll keep talking about ’em until something clicks and then it’ll be game on. So, if you have any zany or cool ideas hit me up and let’s talk because Top Gear is cool but we should also use it as a tool to motivate new ideas and fresh concepts for our own lifestyle.