If you’ve ever been out Barrio Logan in San Diego, you know it’s home to Chicano Park and holds a rich history of cultura and community. Over the past few years, local residents have been able to celebrate a deep pride for the roots and origin of their neighborhood. Latino-owned businesses have sprouted up and down Logan Avenue, as well as within the surrounding streets in historic Barrio Logan. With the launch of La Vuelta Car Cruise and Festival back in 2016, the community members came together to celebrate their Chicano and lowrider culture.

Sadly, due to Covid-19 restrictions on large public gatherings, the La Vuelta End of Summer Festival had to be canceled in 2020. This didn’t stop Barrio Logan residents and local social activists, Bonnie Alatorre and Sara Sandoval from fulfilling their dream to have a year-round venue for their neighbors to come together and celebrate their love for lowriders, culture and community. They worked tirelessly, with the help of La Vuelta Founder, Miguel Alatorre, to renovate an old mechanical shop, and turn it into a retail store, bar, and event venue.

The Grand Opening of “The Shop” was the kick-off of a new space in Barrio Logan where the mission is “Respect, Culture, and Tradition.” The November event brought together vendors from within the Southern California community, as well from out of state. LA artist Wicked Bones brought out her chicano-inspired skull art, while The Queen of Hearts LV showcased her lowrider/70’s inspired women’s apparel. Aztec dancers performed a sacred blessing “danza” to kick off the event. The DJ line up, which included local spinners such as Juan “Wicho” Flores, La Chata, Beto Perez, and Moniloca (to name a few), kept the energy grooving for vendors and attendees alike.

Even the heavy downpour of rain didn’t keep supporters from bringing out their bombs, lowriders, and viclas to line the streets outside The Shop. The fact that this event was able to bring a community out to support the mission of The Shop owners amidst the cold, rain, and social distancing, speaks volumes as to who and what Sara, Bonnie, and Miguel represent for Barrio Logan.