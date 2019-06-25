Automotive Racing Products (ARP) was the first company to design and engineer fasteners specifically for racing. ARP has developed many patented processes for manufacturing high-strength fasteners from very strong materials and continues to improve their processes and quality control. Their top focus is to continue to be the world leader in building superior quality fasteners for all forms of racing and non-racing applications.

Back in 1968, racing enthusiast Gary Holzapfel saw that many of his friends’ broken engines were caused by fastener failure. At the time, there were no commercially available studs and bolts up to the challenge. So Holzapfel, with his many years of fastener-making experience for a leading aerospace subcontractor, founded ARP.

In order to ensure optimum quality control, ARP has grown to be exceptionally self-reliant and now controls all aspects of the manufacturing process. All operations are performed in-house and closely monitored. Because of this, ARP has established a reputation for a zero defects quality throughout the industry.

There are a number of important elements in the production of specialty fasteners, including materials, design, and manufacturing. ARP takes extraordinary steps to produce the finest products of their kind on the market today. ARP is built on a team of highly qualified and dedicated specialists. The fastener manufacturing is done 100 percent in-house. Gary Holzapfel’s reason behind this is simple: “Over the years, we have found, through experience, that the only way to maintain the quality we require is to keep everything in-house. From heading through machining, grinding, heat-treatment, thread rolling, and shot-peening, to black oxide treatment, we perform every operation in-house on our own equipment with our own employees.”

ARP’s product line contains of thousands of part numbers, and has expanded to include virtually every fastener found in an engine and driveline.