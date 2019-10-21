Hey everybody, what’s happening! It’s hard to believe how great the 2019 Las Vegas Super Show turned out. I want to thank everyone who helped make the show a spectacular success because let me tell you, the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center was filled with the finest custom cars and getting them all in was smooth and easy thanks to the Motorsport Showcase team. I’m serious folks, this show went off without a hiccup and would have not been possible without you, show security, our staff, sponsors, vendors, and the judging team who helped level out the playing field.

As I look back, I’m still in disbelief how the Lowrider Nation pulled together to help create the one and only Super Show, and I can’t thank all of you enough for your support, and I look forward to seeing you at the next Labor Day weekend get together, so mark your calendars.

In light of that, we are doing everything we can to continually improve our shows, and this past month, we got together with the Lowrider judges and invited car builders to voice their opinions about the Lowrider rules. We talked about the evolution of the latest builds we’ve seen and how new rules and regulations needed to be implemented to recognize and embrace this growth. I am also very proud to report that the attendees at the Rules Committee Roundtable were very positive and very proactive and as a result, changes were made. In the end, it was also stated and agreed upon, that the “details” and “craftsmanship” of a build is what will secure the future of lowriding and serve as the backbone of the top builds.

Respectfully,

Joe Ray

P.S. As for a re-cap of that get together, please read on:

Lowrider Events Rules Committee Meeting

By Richard Ochoa

As the 2019 Lowrider magazine Super Bowl of Supershows came to an end this past month, it was time to look at where we are as an industry once again. The lowrider community is stronger than ever and so are the opinions and thoughts of where we go from here. The tour for 2019 proved once again that we are not ready to settle down. The boulevards are packed, the parks are full of cruisers on a Sunday afternoon, and the Vegas Supershow is now an all-indoor showcase featuring the best of the best each year and it did not let us down in 2019! The legends in the game were ahead of their time in building trends as the bar continues to rise. But what the legends always hung their hat on was tradition. Sometimes tradition is geographical. The influences from Texas, California, Arizona, or Florida can be seen throughout the Lowrider show floors.

With the twenty-ninth edition of this rule book developed to settle scores, it sometimes becomes the center of opinion and interpretation. So, this living document continues to evolve so we can continue to grow and not grow old. We’ve seen some pretty interesting things happen, and when they do, it usually ends up in the rule book. From title holder timelines, to new and improved classes, to operable assurances, we try to even the playing field from a field that has more levels than the most complex video game. Just a few of the changes for the 2020 Tour include more available classes and better descriptions. The point system has been modified to include the new trend of custom-fabrication pieces joining the point system as an additional ten points possible. Craftsmanship and detail continue to play a critical role. It’s not necessarily the person with the highest pile of changes that guarantees them a title. We see how the vehicle flows and how the flow effects the vehicle. Quality of work, imagination, innovation and creativity are at the forefront.

Best of Show Titles are now extended to a four year allowance moving forward from 2019. If the vehicle was not retired by the end of the 2019 Supershow, it may continue to compete in receiving up to four First Place titles. Second and Third Place do not have a limit. We realize building a First Place title holder is the optimal goal. Once a vehicle qualifies at a tour event for the year, the judges have the discretion to place another vehicle in the qualifying tier for the grand finale. This will allow more vehicles to compete for Title of the Year.

This year we gathered a cross field of lowrider title holders, outstanding builders, and lowrider legends. The feedback was sincerely appreciated and some new and fresh ideas helped us look beyond our existing shores. But the side of the coin that seldom anyone will acknowledge is the business side. The side that pays the bills, rents our venues, and is financially responsible to keep the doors open. I hear once in a while that the magazine has endless financial resources. But that’s as ridicules as assuming your neighbor has more than enough money because he drives a new car and is always going on vacations. More than not, your neighbor is on a budget just like most of us and has good credit, and most importantly, a good credit card. He borrowed money to buy that car and has a mortgage to live in that house next door. And he does it the way most of us do-he has a job. And this is why I feel blessed because I have a great job working for Lowrider. Working hard and loving your job makes you feel you’re not working at all. So, here we are hitting the year 2020. What challenges are in front of us? We won’t know it until we grow it. But what is certain is we are growing in a forward motion.