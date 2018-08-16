As one could easily imagine, the installation of windows on classic cars is an art that’s reserved for very few, and Augie Rodriguez of Bell Gardens happens to be one of those practitioners. For the past 30 years Augie has been an important part of the classic car world and he’s become the “go to” guy when it comes to window installations for classic and custom cars.

His career started fresh out of high school when he applied for a job at a local automotive center. He was placed in the glass department, and what was supposed to just be a source of income wound up becoming a profession that he enjoyed. As time passed Augie perfected the craft and went on to become one of the most coveted mobile glass installers in Southern California.

As a master of the old gasket installation process these cars required, he began to perfect this old style installation not only on his personal car but many of the vehicles from his fellow club members at Old Memories. Augie’s respect and appreciation for these timeless vehicles, coupled with his attention to detail, makes him an artisan in the field. Included in his list of memorable cars are some of the most decorated lowriders in the game, including Joe Ray’s “Helldorado” Cadillac.

But one wouldn’t understand the process without first seeing it. According to Augie, “New cars can take up to 45 minutes but these older cars can take 3-4 hours.” Furthermore, his advice for any classic car guy is to “never throw anything away because nothing fits better than the original and these parts are getting more difficult to find.”

To commemorate his 30 years in the game, Augie is bringing back his award-winning 1951 Chevy Suburban-a truck that was last displayed at the 2008 San Bernardino show. In addition to prepping the ‘Burban, he’s also working on completing an ongoing restoration of his 1947 Chevrolet pickup, so we’re in high hopes that we’ll see them sometime soon.