Established back in 1982, out of Lynwood, Ca., the very first Latin World car club plaque flew in the ‘66 Caprice of founder Tony Gomez. Since then, most of the club moved up and settled in Bakersfield before commencing chapters in Arizona, Texas and New Mexico.

For almost forty years now, this club’s deep traditions are reminisced through anniversary celebrations, family events and car show outings. The Bakersfield Latin World club is 25 members strong, has about 40 cars ready to roll out when they want, and they also have a great deal of pride among themselves. They know the long road and journey it took from the beginning to get to where they are today is full of great memories that they won’t soon forget, because they earned their way here the hard way.

Look back at our visit with Latin World in 2014:

Latin World’s 30th anniversary

The club is family oriented and loves to get together and celebrate, especially for Cinco de Mayo holiday weekends over the last 14 years. All car clubs are cordially invited to the local park to attend the festivities. They are asked only to bring out the rides, hang out and enjoy as the Latin World club plays host, and provides all the food you can eat, drinks, entertainment and prizes.

When an organization cruises through almost four decades they become the epitome of the Lowrider Culture, so naturally they were on the map to go up and visit. Let’s see and hear about their lowriding legacy this Friday as we go into their world, only on Lowrider’s Instagram Tv, Facebook and website. See you there, everybody!