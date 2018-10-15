1948 Chevrolet Fleetline Aerosedan

Surrounded by cars at a young age, David Garcia was born into a family that loved and serviced cars. It all started in the ’80s when his father migrated from El Salvador to Toronto, which is when he opened up Santa Ana, an automotive shop that was named after a small town in El Salvador where they had lived.

“My father still owns the shop today, and visiting the shop brings back many memories,” David says. “The shop actually became so popular that they began calling my dad ‘Santana’ and I adopted the name ‘Santana Jr.'” Ultimately the shop became more than just a source of income, more than just a safe haven for ailing cars. It became a storefront that represented the American Dream (or in this case Canadian Dream), a business built by one family’s determination to succeed. For David it taught him a valuable lesson about how something could be built out of nothing so long as you put in the work.

In 2006, David picked up a 1986 Fleetwood. It became his introduction to lowriding. While the scene in Toronto was small, the one thing he immediately noticed was the absence of bombs. So from there on in it became his mission and dream to own one.

Years later, David found himself settled into his career, and once the money was right his search for a bomb began. He found a 1948 Fleetline in Pennsylvania. Once owned by a solider who bought it in 1978 but unfortunately died before getting the chance to finish the restoration. The car wound up going to the soldier’s best friend who also had plans on restoring it, but after years of sitting he decided to pass it on. Upon purchase, the seller provided a suitcase with documents and photos of the car and included was a page that was ripped out of an old Lowrider magazine. That page was from a feature in “Bomb Threat” and according to David, “Seeing that page made me feel like I didn’t find the car, the car had found me.”

As a longtime fan of ’90s-style lowriding and gold plating, he knew the route he was going to take so he began chroming parts and gold plating a few others. He hunted down the right accessories but it was still missing something, which is when he realized the height wasn’t right, so he he paid Jeff Forgionne (Switches & Thangs) a visit.

David walked into the shop knowing exactly what he wanted-an air-ride setup with a reversed wheel setup out back, fitted with skirts, all the while retaining as much of the original look and feel as he could. With that info, the gents at Switches & Thangs took those exact wishes and fulfilled it by flawlessly fabricating a G-body rearend to adapt to the three-on-three.

This suspension mod was all it took to bring it together, and as a tribute to his father’s hard work and teachings he anointed the car with the name “Santana 48.” And as the newest member to the Garcia family, it’s not only one hell of a build, but proof that all dreams are possible so long as you wake up and put in the necessary work.

1948 Chevrolet Fleetline Aerosedan

Vehicle Nickname

Santana48

Owner

Jesus David Garcia

City/State

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Club

Oldies

Engine

216 L6 with Fenton headers

Body/Paint

Two-tone PPG blues

Suspension

Two ViAir 480cc, two tanks, and hardlines

Interior

Original with Banjo steering wheel

Sound

Alpine stereo, amp, and speakers

Wheels/Tires

14×7 in the front and 14×6 in the back, triple gold Daytons with Premium Sportway 5.20s

Acknowledgements

Switches & Thangs, The Plating House, Luxury Auto Body, Pinkies Pinstriping