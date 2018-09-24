For the last couple of years, I’ve been traveling all over the country covering lowrider events and I can almost always count on running into Uniques club members Bernardo Casian and Bobby Enz. So, when the Las Vegas Super Show came around and I knew I would run into them but was taken by surprise as to how deep they came with their club. Uniques showed up with a total of 47 entries and were awarded the Most Members Awards. Congrats to Uniques!