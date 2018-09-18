With the 100+ degree Las Vegas heat, everyone was happier to have an all indoor show but none more than our sponsors. As the crowd began pouring into the building, the vendor booth aisle began filling up and selling out. Lowrider Clothing had the official Super Show for sale, while DGA had all the latest David Gonzalez gear. Krazy Kutting was on hand with what seemed like an endless supply of chromed and engraved parts. Hoppos had multiple setups on display at their booth and countless ones in the trunks of show cars. Logos Two was busy all day taking custom orders from clubs around the world for their club shirts and letterman jackets.