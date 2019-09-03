After the Toronto Majestics car show, everyone head out and met up at Switches & Things. There everyone gathered up to talk cars and put down some refreshing drinks. Everyone knew it was time to head out once PJ began talking about his dream of visiting Seattle.

Everyone jumped in one of the over forty lowriders and commenced to roll out to Downtown Toronto. Most of the 10mile drive took us down Queensway/Queen St until we got to Yonge-Dundas Square (Toronto’s version of Time Square). Lowriders parked on both sides of Dundas Street for the rest of the night.