In its thirtieth year, Texas Heatwave can brag about being one of the longest running show in Texas. With hundreds of registered vehicles, it’s also one of the largest in the state. Located at the Travis County Expo Center in Austin, Texas, Texas Heatwave is jam packed full of events for the whole family. From a USACI Sound Off competition, to a burnout contest, hydraulic battle, TCW Wrestling event, BMX Bike stunt show, bikini contest, tattoo contest, Monster Truck show, helicopter rides and a kid’s area.

The main sponsors were Custom Sounds & Tint, Maximum Altitude, American Force Wheels, Elite Customs, 805 Beer, Xtreme Mudder, Mad Gear, Intro Wheels, AI Off-Road and USA Motorsports. Promotions Director Chris Schneider even tied the knot with his now-wife Brianna at center stage during the show. The Texas Heatwave President and Owner David MacDonald wishes to thank all those that participated through entering or spectating throughout the two-day show. For more information or future show dates, log on to www.Heatwaveshow.com.