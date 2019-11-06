As the heat begins to die down and that cool autumn breeze begins to make its way across the Las Vegas valley, every automotive enthusiast knows exactly what this time of year brings. SEMA, baby… SEMA. This tantalizing overload of automotive amusement is here at last. With over 160k people expected to attended, this year is poised to be one of the biggest shows yet. From the unveiling of our 1968 Impala collaboration with Quaker State, to what’s new with some of the industry’s biggest names, such as Optima Battery, Lokar, Coker Tire and Dakota Digital. Be sure to stay tuned throughout the week as we bring you the best and latest from the SEMA convention in beautiful Las Vegas, NV.