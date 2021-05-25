Lowrider car clubs, community leaders, and families have joined together in full support of our street vendors to bring awareness, respect, and acknowledgement to their hard work. These dedicated self-starters are a staple in the community, and they often face struggles in order to work and raise any kind of money to support themselves and their families. In recent months, there have been multiple violent attacks on vendors on the streets and this problem continues to grow in all communities.

The Time and Place

Raza Day has been established to honor all street vendors and to let them and everyone know that we must bridge the gap and come together as one to respect everyone’s way of Life. This event will take place on Sunday, May 30th, from noon to 5pm and is open to all and completely free. This special Raza Day event will take place at South Side Park, Sacramento, Ca, and Lowrider will be there in full support.

Plenty to See & Experience

Multiple lowrider car clubs will bring out their rides as a “show & shine” event that will also feature D.J.s, live Mariachi music, guest speakers, street vendors, Danza Azteca dancers, scholarship giveaways, and there will also be 10 Bicycle giveaways for some very lucky kids.

We’re Stronger Together

We’re all in this together and the fact that the local Lowrider community has taken it upon themselves to stop the violence and show strong support for our street vendors and shining a spotlight on their struggles, gives respect not only to the vendors themselves but to Lowriders everywhere. Please drop by to support and witness what Raza Day is all about as we unite everyone for a great cause. See you there!