We all know that a convertible is an automobile that can be driven with or without a metal rooftop in place. In the Land of Enchantment (New Mexico) there are many classic lowrider drop-tops cruising around enjoying that open-air driving experience and scenery with the ability to provide a roof when required. In a convertible, after all, you can be exposed not only to the elements but the public gaze, ready to see and be seen, come what may.

Convertibles aren’t as numerous as they used to be, and because they have become a desirable object and investment, they sort of exert a timeless magical experience when you’re driving them. Though difficult to define, the appeals of a classic convertible are part environmental, part visual, part fantasy. Glamorous Hollywood stars drive convertibles, presidents parade in them, brides and grooms ride in them, and, most importantly, lowrider year and model favorites demand the most attention when cruising down the boulevard or entering a car show for display purposes.

The Albuquerque Super Show had its fill of these topless classics, and like always they were the next best things to being celebrity status, as they drew admiration from the crowds gathered around wherever they were displayed. Check them out for yourself!