30-years ago, Luxurious car club was established in the East Side of San Jose. As years went by, several chapters of Luxurious began opening up including a few in Canada. In 2007, the British Columbia chapter was established. Due to the lack of shows in the British Columbia area, the newly formed Luxurious chapter decided to host their own show. Their first ever show was published in the pages of Lowrider Magazine. They’ve been hosting shows ever since and are now in their 10th annual with clubs such as USO, Majestics, Individuals, Wicked Illusions, Syndicates and many solo riders attended the show.