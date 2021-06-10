Lowrider was honored to attend Raza Day at South Side Park in downtown Sacramento a few weekends ago. The Lowrider Community came together to pay respect to all of our street vendors and give them the love and recognition they deserve for being a part of our proud culture. Many of the local car clubs cruised out to local historic park and displayed their vehicles both inside and the surrounding the park area in order to help bring awareness to the city about some of the violence that has come upon local street vendors.

This problem also exists in other cities, as we all know, but the cool thing about this is that the local lowrider car clubs stepped up and took a stand against the violence and in one case, contributed in restoring and customizing a street vendors cart which was destroyed. Raza Day was established to remind everyone that we must respect everyone’s way of life, especially when they have to support themselves and their families, no matter what the job duties call for.

Recent Lowrider Garage Episodes:

Ep. 59 – Intruders C.C.

Ep. 57 – Master pinstriper Ron Hernandez

Raza Day at South Side Park was a festive event that had music and food throughout the day, including mariachis, Azteca dancers, a DJ, a scholarship fund, and a dozen bicycles that were given away to some very lucky kids.

We were able to interview some of the car club leaders and members to get their views and reasons as to why they came out in support. Check out this special Lowrider Garage episode as it hits home for many of us in the lowrider community. The episode is available on the Lowrider YouTube, Instagram TV, and Facebook pages as of 5pm PST, June 11th. Thanks for being with us, everybody!